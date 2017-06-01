Computex News Update: Intel Introduces Unlocked X-Series Chips

As was rumored not long ago, Intel took the Computex stage in Taipei this week and introduced the unlocked X-Series lineup of processing chips.

These chips are obviously Intel's response to Advanced Micro Devices' unlocked processors under the Ryzen brand. In the field of computers, "unlocked" CPUs mean they are built to automatically run on turbo boost, which favors gamers and consumers who are working in the digital industry.

It can be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, a leak surfaced that suggested that Intel would release new X-Series chips under the Core i9 brand alongside new Core i7 products. The information that was given was accurate for the most part. However, Intel announced more new chips than what were previously cited.

Core i9

There were five Core i9 X-series chips unveiled at the Computex event. All these processors were built with unlocked overclocking abilities. However, Intel is yet to reveal the base and turbo clock speeds for most of the CPUs.

Meanwhile, the most basic variant among the Core i9 lineup, the Core i9-7900K ($999), has already been revealed to run at a base clock speed of 3.3 gigahertz and at 4.3 GHz on turbo boost mode. This chip is built with 10 cores and 20 threads.

While the rest of the Core i9 chips' speeds remain unknown for now, it is safe to assume that they are bound to perform better as the Core i9-7920K ($1,199) has 12 cores and 24 threads; the Core i9-7940K ($1,399) has 14 cores and 28 threads; the Core i9-7960K ($1,699) has 16 cores and 32 threads; and lastly, the Core i9-7980XE ($1,999), which is dubbed as the Extreme Edition, runs with 18 cores and 36 threads.

Core i7, i5

As mentioned, X-Series chips were also added into the Core i7 and Core i5 family tree and all of them were also designed with enabled overclocking.

The 8-core/16-thread Core i7-7820X ($599) is expected to perform at a base speed of 3.6 GHz to as fast as 4.3 GHz. Meanwhile, with 6 cores and 12 threads, the Core i7-7800X ($389) has a recorded base speed of 3.5 GHz and 4.0 GHz turbo speed. Intel also introduced the Core i7-7740X ($339) with 4 cores and 8 threads and is promised to run at 4.3 GHz to as much as 4.5 GHz.

Lastly, Intel added one new Core i5 chip called the Core i5-7640X ($242) with 4 cores and 4 threads and it is expected to run at a base speed of 4.0 GHz to as much as 4.2 GHz.