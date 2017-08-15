'Conan Exiles' Gameplay News: Devs Lessen Nudity for Xbox One Preview in North America

Funcom/Conan A promo image for "Conan Exiles" by Funcom.

The Xbox One version of "Conan Exiles" for North America has less nudity while its European release will remain uncensored.

"Conan Exiles" is an open world survival video game featuring a gameplay set in prehistoric times. Staying true to the setup of the Barbarian world, characters' clothing is not a necessity.

The game's early access version was first launched on Windows PC last January. It immediately caught the attention and curiosity of many people mainly because its characters were entirely nude. If other games featured options to change costumes or character skins, "Conan Exiles" stands out as it allowed players to customize characters based on gender, physical attributes, ethnicity, and even the voice.

When developers from Funcom released a lengthy gameplay walkthrough recently, players were quick to notice that the characters' private parts had been covered.

In the video, community manager Jens Erik explained: "The reason for this is if we included full nudity in Conan Exiles, this would have resulted in a more restrictive ESRB rating in North America which then might have prevented a broad release of the game."

It is important to note, though, that the game has gotten a rating that was a bit stricter in Europe than in North America. According to Eurogamer, the Pan European Game Information has rated the game "PEGI 18" or not advisable for anyone below 18 years old.

In North America, the Entertainment Software Rating Board has ruled that the game belongs to the "M" or Mature category, which means it is only allowed for players 17 years old and above.

However, European players will get to see more of the characters' physical features.

"Conan Exiles" launches on Xbox One's Game Preview platform starting Wednesday, Aug. 16. Meanwhile, an early access release for PlayStation 4 players is yet to be announced.

On other related news, Funcom has also launched the first free expansion of the game called "Frozen North" which can also be accessed by Xbox One players as soon as the game goes live this week.