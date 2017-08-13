'Conan Exiles' Launches on Xbox One With Free 'The Frozen North' Expansion

"Conan Exiles" takes to the Xbox One in a big way, as it brings over its first expansion along with its launch with the console's Game Preview program on Aug. 16. "The Frozen North" content will also be made available to the game's PC version on the same day.

Funcom "Conan Exiles" is launching its free expansion "The Frozen North," soon after its release for the Xbox One.

Funcom has earlier shared a few details about "Conan Exiles," its first expansion "The Frozen North," plus a few technical details for Xbox One players in a live stream earlier.

The release of the free first expansion marks the second phase of the Early Access period of "Conan Exiles," according to its development team. With this revamp, combat within the game has been made more varied, with an overhauled loot system and support for light and heavy weapons, as noted by GameSpot.

Funcom calls these changes part of a "Bigger and Better" phase of "Conan Exiles," as they shared in an early access update video on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Even with the launch of the game and its first expansion, Funcom is not yet done with the game. Like the Early Access version on the PC, "Conan Exiles" is still a work in progress until its final version launch next year for the PC, Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.

Creative director Joel Bylos praised the progress that the development team has done with the game. "I am very proud of the team and the work they have done so far in Early Access," he said in an earlier statement.

"They have really been working their arses off fixing bugs, squashing exploits, improving core features, and they have also added entire new features and content such as siege warfare, climbing, dungeons, and much more," he added, listing off the new gameplay additions coming to the survival game for next year.

For now, "Conan Exiles" plus its first expansion, represents a world that is now 70 percent larger, with more varied environments added in. With the new areas come more items, enemies, buildings and crafting skills as well.

The video below shows an early preview of "The Frozen North" expansion for Funcom's "Conan Exiles," ahead of the game's launch for the Xbox One on Wednesday, Aug. 16.