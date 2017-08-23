'Conan Exiles' to Be Released Worldwide

(Photo: Funcom) A promotional image for "Conan Exiles."

No gamer will miss out on "Conan Exiles" with developer Funcom teaming up with Koch Media to publish the highly anticipated open-world survival video game across the globe.

Funcom and Koch Media are delighted to be working together once more after their successful team-up on "Age of Conan: Rise of the Godslayer" all in the name of delivering the new Conan adventure to as many gamers as possible.

In a press release picked up by Gematsu, Funcom CEO Rui Casais cannot help but gush about the partnership, saying:

We are thrilled to be working with Koch Media again in bringing the world's greatest barbarian back into store shelves. Their experience as a world-leading publisher combined with their extensive retail network will help bring "Conan Exiles" to an even wider audience. The fact that they know and understand Conan is also a huge benefit that will ensure all aspects of publishing the game will be executed in the true spirit of the "Conan the Barbarian" brand.

Koch Media CEO Dr. Klemens Kundratitz said in the statement that the "immense open world experience and comprehensive survival and sandbox elements" of "Conan Exiles" just made it impossible not to work with the studio again.

We are proud that we can take part in the next phase of this project and will focus all our know-how to build the road for a successful retail launch of the game for PC and consoles.

Set in the "Conan the Barbarian" universe, "Conan Exiles" will have players take on the role of a weakened, browbeaten outcast "sentenced to walk in a barbaric wasteland where the weak are crushed and only the strong can live" after being convicted of various crimes and sentenced to crucifixion.

Players will have to find ways to survive. They can do so by building anything that could help extend their lives starting with small homes and eventually assembling an entire city.

"Conan Exiles" will feature a "brutal" player vs. player combat to determine the strongest warrior who will dominate the harsh region. Players also get the option to work with the people around and build a community, whatever that will serve their goal.

"Conan Exiles" is set for release early next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC early next year although it is currently available in Early Access on Xbox One and Steam.