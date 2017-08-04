'Conan Exiles' Update: Funcom Unveils the Free Expansion Titled 'The Frozen North'

Conan Exiles official website "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" free for PC and Xbox One gamers

Developed by Funcom, "Conan Exiles" has garnered quite the reputation since it was released for early access earlier this year. It has become one of the most popular open-world survival video games, and it looks like the game developers are planning to ride out the momentum with the upcoming expansion titled "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North."

According to reports, the expansion for "Conan Exiles" brings out the characters from the desert and into a snowy, eerie wilderness that will have them wrapping themselves up if they want to survive the terrain. "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" allows making fish traps, as well as beekeeping and cooking. Furthermore, one of the more interesting ways to keep the characters warm is to brew and make alcohol, which is bound to make the situation either better or worse. The new religion also allows gamers to summon the avatar of storm and avatar named Ymir.

Funcom also added more features including new land, buildings and resources, enemies, armor, and weapons. The performance and gameplay have also been improved as the expansion brings with it all the updates that were rolled out in the past six months. This means that fans will get to enjoy better combat, artificial intelligence on human enemies, and more.

If the details of "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" is not enough to get the hype up, it might also be worth mentioning that it is absolutely and completely free for PC and Xbox One gamers. As it is the second stage of the "Conan Exiles" early access, fans can expect the survival challenge to be more interesting, complex, and gripping.

To completely prepare for what the "Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" has to offer, fans are encouraged to check out the trailer that Funcom released as it details everything to know about it.

"Conan Exiles: The Frozen North" is set to be released on Aug. 16.