'Conan Exiles' Xbox One Resolution, 'Frozen North' Expansion Details Revealed

"Conan Exiles" for the Xbox One has been fleshed out for fans as more details were given out by the creative team behind the sandbox game on Friday, Aug. 4. New information about the "Frozen North" expansion was also revealed along the way.

Funcom/Conan A promo image for "Conan Exiles" by Funcom.

Funcom hosted a live stream where Joel Bylos, Creative Director for the game studio, laid out some details for the survival games for Twitch fans who tuned in on Friday. Bylos streamed some previews of the open-world game for the Xbox One console fans while explaining a few technical details about the console port of "Conan Exiles."

The development team behind "Conan Exiles" is trying to get the game up and running at 900p resolution while maintaining a consistent 30 frames per second in time for the Xbox One launch, Bylos revealed. PC players will note that the game, as shown in the stream, will look like the PC version with its graphics settings set to "Medium" quality.

Given the hardware specs for the Xbox One X, on the other hand, "Conan Exiles" may be able to hit 4K resolution at this quality. The game is one of just several listed as 4K-ready when the new console launches on November this year.

While the single-player part of the game can be played as is, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is needed to play multiplayer. "Conan Exiles" online servers, both official and unofficial ones, will need the Gold subscription.

Controller support for the game is handled by a new system of radial menus, as their live stream demonstrated. This, plus a set of new features, will also be added to the game, both for the PC and Xbox One versions, as the free "Frozen North" expansion launches alongside the Xbox One version of the game on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Aside from new gameplay mechanics, AI updates, and new customization options, the "Frozen North" free update adds a set of new areas as big as 70 percent of the original game's map. These areas include new biomes such as snow-covered mountains, forests and frozen lakes in contrast with the earlier, more arid regions in the game.

The video below lists some of the new features coming with "The Frozen North" free expansion update for Funcom's "Conan Exiles."