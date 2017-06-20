Confederations Cup 2017: Know How to Watch or Stream the Games Live

While the World Cup is not expected to happen earlier than next year, many fans are already eager to witness this year's Confederations Cup as, after all, the sporting event is considered a sort of dress rehearsal for next year's major football event.

Reuters/ Grigory DukorThe Confederations Cup 2017 is held in Russia this year and will have its final game on July 2.

The Confederations Cup already kicked off last Saturday, June 17, in Russia and will go on until July with the matches being held in different venues, such as Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Moscow, and Sochi. In the U.K., the ongoing tournament can be witnessed live over ITV and ITV 4, although the games are distributed between the said channels. In the U.S., the Confederations Cup 2017 is aired live via Fox Sports, with the games spread between FS1 and FS2.

However, those who cannot watch the sporting event on their TV sets because of work or other reasons can witness the games live on their laptop or other mobile devices as the Confederations Cup 2017 is also streamed live. In the U.K., the games can be streamed over the ITV Player, while U.S.-based football aficionados can stream the event via Fox Soccer 2Go.

The most recent game played at the match was held yesterday, June 19, which featured the respective football might of Germany and Australia. According to reports, after Lars Stindl, Leon Goretzka, and Julian Draxler delivered their respective goals, the German team scored their first victory in the sporting event.

Meanwhile, no games are scheduled for today, June 20, but the matches will resume tomorrow, June 21, with the host country Russia taking on Portugal in the Group A category. Group B games, on the other hand, resume on Thursday, June 22, with a match between Cameroon and Australia. For the complete schedule of games in the 2017 Confederations Cup, click here.

The Confederations Cup Finals will be held at the St. Petersburg stadium on July 2.