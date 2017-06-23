Confederations Cup 2017 Schedule, Preview: First Stage to Close on June 25

The premiere summer event of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) continues as Russia hosts the 2017 Confederations Cup, which started on June 17. This year's intro to the World Cup heads into the semi-final round in a few days as the two groups are scheduled to wrap up the first round on Saturday, June 24.

Reuters/Carl ReclineMexico's Javier Hernandez with team mates during training at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia on June 20, 2017

This year's Confederations Cup gives host Russia enough time to get some FIFA matches in for their four venues ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Eight teams vie for the Cup in the tournament that started on June 17 as they represent their respective confederations. Previous regional contests, including the European Championship and Copa America, decided who this year's competitors were, according to Goal.

The team of the host country for the World Cup and the current title holder team are also featured in this prelude to the biggest soccer event in the world.

Group A matches continue on Saturday, June 24, as Mexico, which represents the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), faces the Russian host team at 11 a.m. EDT. New Zealand for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) faces off against the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) Portugal on the same schedule.

Meanwhile, reigning World Cup champions Germany will go up against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) representative, Cameroon, in the Group B matches on Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m. EDT. The South American Football Confederation representative Chile will face Australia from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the same hour.

U.S. soccer fans can watch the group games live, as aired by Fox Sports on channels FS1 or FS2, which will show one of each of the concurrent matches. Online live streams are also available via Fox Soccer 2Go.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, ITV and ITV 4 will air the matches live, according to the International Business Times. Live streams of the matches can also be watched on the ITV Sport website.

Group winners and runners-up proceed to the semi-finals of the Cup, which will start on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. EDT.