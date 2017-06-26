Confederations Cup 2017: Semi-Finals, Third-Place Match, Finals Schedule

The 21st FIFA World Cup is only a year away from now. But before these well-loved soccer teams can go up against each other, they need to face one another at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

REUTERS/Carl Recine - RTS17W88 Team Mexico at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

Russia is still preparing for the big event in 2018, and the Confederations Cup is one way of doing so. The event is held a year before the World Cup to help the host country test their facilities as well as their provisions for the highly awaited soccer competition.

The event opened last June 17. The competition divides the teams into two groups, with four teams per group. The top 2 teams that emerge from each group will face each other at the semi-finals. The victor of those competitions will then proceed to the finals. After the semis, the finals as well as the match for third-pacer will commence.

For those who have missed the previous matches, this is a rundown of the events. Group A is composed of soccer teams from Portugal, Mexico, Russia, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of teams from Germany, Chile, Australia, and Cameroon.

The teams that have made it to the semi-finals include Portugal, Mexico, Chile, and Germany. Portugal will compete against Chile on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. on FS1, while Germany against Mexico on Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m. on FS2. That means the host country, New Zealand, Australia, and Cameroon have been dropped from the event.

The match for third place will be held on July 2. The teams that will lose from both semi-final matches will compete for this spot.

The final match between the winners of the semis will also take place on July 2.

The Confederations Cup is broadcasted on FOX family networks and can be streamed on FOX Sports Go.

More updates should arrive soon.