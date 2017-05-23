Confidence And Self-Esteem Advice: As A Christian, How Do I Overcome My Insecurities?

"I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me." (Galatians 2:20)

We Christians are God's children, loved by Him and truly precious in His eyes. He loved us so much that He sent His one and only begotten Son to purchase our freedom from sin and wrath, that we may be His sons and daughters, legitimately belonging to His family. This is such a liberating truth.

Sadly, there are many Christians who suffer from the pangs of insecurity. They don't feel confident in the love of God. They feel the need to prove themselves well and good, to show the world that they're OK even when they're not. They hunger for praise and appreciation, so much so that when it's not given to them they lose joy.

Do you feel like that? Like you're not acceptable to the Lord? That you're not loved, forgiven, and important, and have need to prove it to Him and to everybody?

If you do, I want to help you be free from the sin of insecurity.

It's a Sin?

This came as a shock to me: Insecurity is a sin. I used to think of it as a problem, some sort of emotional issue, but I was wrong. It's more than that. Let me explain.

First, insecurity over our value as a person is lack of faith in God regarding how He sees us. The Bible tells us that God loved us so much that He gave His one and only begotten Son for our sakes (see John 3:16). If we feel that He doesn't love us enough, we make Him to be a liar.

Second, while it's true that we didn't deserve the love and acceptance of God, we must never ever think that we can win or earn our way to His love and acceptance. The Bible tells us that our salvation is by grace through faith in the Son of God (see Ephesians 2:8-9). He died for us while we were still sinners (see Romans 5:8). Our insecurity does not allow us to believe that.

Third, our relationship with God is by faith, and everything that is not of faith is sin (see Romans 14:23). By faith we know we are saved. By faith we know we are redeemed. By faith we know we are loved and accepted into the Kingdom of God as His dear children. We know we are accepted, cherished, and loved by God by faith.

Not only that, when we are driven by insecurity we also are host to more issues, like pride and covetousness (relating to what others have that we don't).

God loves you

Friends, God loved us truly, even as we were not worthy. The truth is, if you have put your faith in Christ, God has accepted you too. Think about it.

He carried our sins on the cross and received the punishment for it on our behalf. God poured out His holy wrath on Christ Jesus so that we could be adopted as sons and daughters of God. Through Christ we are "accepted in the Beloved" (see Ephesians 1:6).

The truth is that if we have put our confidence in Christ, we should have no more reason to lack confidence anymore. In following Him we deny ourselves, take up our crosses, and live for Him who died for us (see Matthew 16:24; 2 Corinthians 5:20). We know we are loved no matter who we were before, and it's this love that changes us and makes us want to live our lives away from sin.

Let's all receive our confidence from the Lord.

"Consider how much love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God." (see 1 John 3:1)