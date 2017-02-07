Congress Moves for Free Speech in the Pulpit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress introduced legislation in the House and Senate on Wednesday that would restore the rights of churches and pastors to speak and advocate politically from the pulpit without fear of their tax-exempt status being revoked by the Internal Revenue Service.

"A preacher should not have to get permission from the IRS to be able to preach to their congregation and that is what has been happening," House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Wednesday during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-promise-irs-monitoring-pastor-sermon-bill-house-johnson-amendment-174010/#3CoijqUB4COhS2SU.99