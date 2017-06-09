Congressman Calls for Christian Holy War Against Islamic Militants

In the wake of attacks over the weekend in London, a Republican congressman from Louisiana called for a religious war against Islamic terrorists. Rep. Clay Higgins took to social media to unleash his tirade against jihadis, posting that "all of Christendom" is in a massive war with "Islamic horror."

Reuters/Peter NichollsFlowers and messages lie behind police cordon tape near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.

The former sheriff's department spokesman and Army veteran posted on Facebook a photo of a British officer standing over the body of one of the London terrorists with a caption that read: "Not one penny of American treasure should be granted to any nation who harbors these heathen animals."

Three terrorists went on a bloody rampage by driving into pedestrians on the London Bridge and then ran into an area full of bars and restaurants where they stabbed anyone at random. Seven innocent civilians were killed and the extremists were shot dead by authorities.

Higgins, who is also called Cajun John Wayne, was elected last December, garnering 56 percent of the votes cast in southwestern Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico. Every parish in his district voted for Donald Trump. He also supports the president's call for a travel ban on the seven most radical Muslim nations.

Higgins is described on his website as a Christian "known for his refreshing focus on the power of the individual to be redeemed." In his post, the solon wrote that the intended entry of radicalized Islamist suspects should be summarily denied and every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down.

Higgins' resumé includes his services at the Louisiana National Guard and the Opelousas Police Department where he resigned as an officer for using excessive force on one suspect. He concluded his post with a message to Christians on how to deal with terrorists: "Hunt them, identify them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."