Conor McGregor Buys Baby Son Expensive Suit for Mayweather Fight Made by David August

REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS "The Notorious" UFC fighter Conor McGregor during one of the press briefings for his upcoming boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor will enter the boxing ring for the first time to fight Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, and he wants his baby son to commemorate it in style.

The mix martial artist posted several touching photos with his three-month-old son Conor Jr. While McGregor appeared shirtless in the photos, his son was sporting an expensive three-piece suit.

My mini-me! Conor McGregor gets his son suited up before Floyd Mayweather mega-fight https://t.co/tDQVG0LTel pic.twitter.com/CIc7Z1IjWv — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) August 24, 2017

According to reports, the little boy's suit was especially designed for him by David August's creative director David August Heil. He is the same designer who came up with McGregor's controversial pinstripe suit embroidered with the phrase "F*** You" all over that he wore during one of the press tours of his upcoming boxing match with Mayweather.

McGregor's son with partner Dee Devlin is already a regular feature in the UFC fighter's Instagram account since his birth on May 5. Speaking in front of the reporters during the world tour, the Irish fighter revealed that Baby Conor has his biggest motivation for the upcoming fight.

The David August suit reportedly became very popular, which is why the designer received a number of messages and calls from his clients to order the same design. This prompted Heil to start offering a limited number of suits for $6,500.

In a statement, Heil said: "We're only producing a limited quantity, which will be numbered and signed by myself so it will be an exclusive group who own this style."

Aside from the very expensive price, those who want to purchase the limited edition "F*** You" pinstripe suit from David August should also extend their patience since the three-piece suit could take 12–15 weeks before completion.

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match, also known as "The Money Fight," will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Aug. 26.