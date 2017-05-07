Conor McGregor Is Not Married, Has a Son with Girlfriend Dee Devlin

The personal life of Conor McGregor has recently been getting a lot of spotlight, particularly his family. While the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion is not married, he does have a son with his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY SportsConor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205.

The two have been together for nearly a decade, which could explain the recent rumors about marriage. After all, prior to his rise to the top of the MMA pantheon, not much was known about the Irish fighter.

Just recently, the couple welcomed their first child together. McGregor is undeniably proud of his family's newest addition, posting a photo of Devlin and his son on Instagram.

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️ A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

"Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy," McGregor wrote. The proud dad also posted other images of his son behind the wheel of a mini Lamborghini.

McGregor and Devlin met in a nightclub over eight years ago and have been together ever since. She has been supportive of his career despite the obvious dangers present in MMA.

The UFC champion recently confirmed that he will be facing boxing champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. McGregor's boxing coach, Owen Roddy, has revealed that the Irishman will be training in the United States.

It has not yet been revealed whether he will be based in Las Vegas or Los Angeles in the lead-up to the clash. For now, McGregor will be joined by head coach John Kavanagh, Roddy, and training partner Artem Lobov. Future additions to his training team will probably be added down the road.

As the saying goes, behind every successful man there is a woman. For McGregor, a loving partner and a son are something to be proud of as much as any championship title.