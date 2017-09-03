Conor McGregor News: Doctor Believes MMA Fighter Suffered a Head Injury From Fight With Mayweather; Paul Malignaggi Taunts McGregor

Reuters/Steve Marcus A former ringside doctor believes that Conor McGregor suffered a head injury from his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Darragh O'Carroll, MD, believes that Conor McGregor suffered a head injury from his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Meanwhile, Paulie Malignaggi taunts McGregor that he won't last in a fight against him.

O'Caroll, a former ringside doctor and emergency physician in Hawaii, believes that the tenth round of McGregor's fight with Mayweather last Saturday, Aug. 26, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, was stopped because he showed signs of a concussion.

In his post in Tonic, O'Caroll explained that Hall-of-Fame referee Robert Byrd stopped the fight because McGregor was not only showing signs of fatigue — which was something he also claimed to be at a post-fight press conference — he was also showing ataxia, or dizziness and loss of balance, which indicates that the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter already had a brain injury.

The physician then differentiated fatigue from what McGregor really experienced that night.

"Fatigue may cause sluggish and slow movements, but does not cause the imbalance and poor coordination exhibited by McGregor in the 10th round. Being wobbly, in the setting of pugilistic trauma, will always be treated as the result of head trauma and not as fatigue," O'Caroll's post reads.

O'Caroll praised Byrd's attentiveness to the situation because letting the fight continue with one of the contenders showing those signs is a form of negligence.

Meanwhile, McGregor's former sparring partner in preparation for his fight with Mayweather — Malignaggi — is challenging him to a "winner takes all" match but claims that the MMA fighter is afraid to go into the ring with him.

"He won't want to fight me because he knows what really happened in that sparring session and he can't edit the fight. He can say whatever he wants because our sparring session happened behind closed doors. But if it happened for everyone to see, he can't edit that and his image is going to take a major hit," Malignaggi revealed to Boxing Scene.

The former two-division champion is referring to his sparring session with the MMA fighter that was released to the public, only he claims that McGregor's camp edited the images and videos to make it look like he was beaten up.

Shortly after the said footage was released, Malignaggi left McGregor's team because of their "dishonest" publicity.