Conor McGregor News: Paulie Malignaggi Leaves UFC Fighter's Training Camp Over Photos Shared Online

Conor McGregor's sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has left the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) training camp over photos posted online.

An angry Malignaggi has announced that he is leaving McGregor's training camp after photos of him and McGregor during a sparring session was shared online. In the said photos, Malignaggi appears to have been knocked down by McGreggor, but the retired boxer insists that it was not the case as he was pushed. Now, Malignaggi demands that the raw video taken during the sparring session be uploaded online so that people would see what really transpired.

"I didn't want to become the story, and that's what this has turned into. I won't release any information about his game plan or what he's working on — I wouldn't do that. But this has become a fiasco. It's a circus... and I do want that sparring video released. The UFC's PI definitely has that video. I understand it can't come out now, but Conor, if you have any balls, release what really happened," Malignaggi said in an interview.

Because of Malignaggi's revelations, some now can't help but wonder how McGregor is preparing for his fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas this coming Aug. 26. With McGregor having no boxing experience despite being a UFC fighter, many boxing pundits suspect that his fight with Mayweather is only a means for him and the undefeated world boxing champion to make money and will not really deliver an entertaining boxing match.

On the other hand, there are those who believe that Malignaggi's revelations will help the upcoming bout between McGregor and Mayweather attract more attention that will translate into bigger revenues from set pay-per-view and live gate sales. While the former boxer's accusations have placed the UFC fighter in a bad light, some opine that, at the end of the fight on Aug. 26, it will be McGregor who will go home millions of dollars richer, whether he wins or loses.