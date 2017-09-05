Conor McGregor Next Fight 2017: McGregor Wants Third Fight With Nate Diaz at 155, Not 170

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus) Conor McGregor of Ireland warms up in a boxing ring during a workout at the UFC Performance Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., August 11, 2017.

It seems that Conor McGregor really wants a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz when he returns to the Octagon, but this time, the fight's not going to be at welterweight.

During a recent media scrum, McGregor told reporters that Diaz will have to fight him at lightweight if they are to meet for the third time inside the cage. That means the lightweight title's going to be on the line this time.

"I'm the 155 pound champion. I faced him at 170, he beat me, then I rematched him at 170, I beat him," McGregor said, via BJPenn.com.

"I thought that was a fair play move on my behalf and I came in and I won. So, now I won that and I won the 155 title after that, so if he wants the fight he has to make that 155 pound limit," he added.

Some mixed martial arts (MMA) fans will probably scratch their heads after hearing McGregor's statement because Diaz is actually a natural lightweight who has competed at that weight class for most of his career. He has moved up to welterweight several times, though.

He fought McGregor at 170 during their first bout because he had to take the fight on a short notice and didn't have time to cut weight. And when Diaz won, McGregor was the one who insisted they have a rematch at the same weight class.

Diaz would be happy to fight at 155 and he wouldn't have any problems making weight. However, in an interview with Submission Radio, Diaz's boxing coach, Richard Perez, said his fighter wants $20 million to $30 million to fight McGregor.

Fans want to see the two fight again and a bout at that weight class makes sense. But top lightweight challengers Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson aren't going to be happy with McGregor's decision to give Diaz the title shot.