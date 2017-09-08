Conor McGregor Next Fight News: McGregor's Coach Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight in 2018

(Photo: Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) Conor McGregor moves in for a punch against Nate Diaz during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, March 5, 2016.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor is finally prepared to step back into the cage after a brief foray into boxing and a long line of contenders can't wait to get their hands on him.

However, instead of facing top challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov or the winner of the interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee on his next fight, McGregor has been openly campaigning for a third bout with his old nemeses, Nate Diaz.

McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, has previously mentioned that Nurmagomedov, Ferguson, Lee and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway were options, but he also admitted that the Irishman would rather fight Diaz.

Now, McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, has spoken about a possible trilogy fight with Diaz as well.

Kavanagh has been with the lightweight champion since the start, and in a recent piece for The42.ie, he said he wants Diaz to be McGregor's next opponent. However, he also noted that they may have to hold the fight next year because McGregor's likely done for the year.

"It's probably a little late in the day to realistically expect another fight before the end of the year, because even after this hiatus is over, a lot goes into the planning and execution of a training camp at our level. I find it hard to envisage another fight in 2017," Kavanagh said.

"Then again, knowing Conor, I could get a text message tonight telling me otherwise. He's difficult to predict, which is one of the many reasons why he's so fascinating," he added.

Kavanagh also talked about how Ferguson was a worthy opponent, but he just doesn't think a bout with him would appeal to the masses.

Well, he does have a point. Ferguson may be the hottest lightweight in the UFC right now, but he's not exactly that well-known. The same goes with Nurmagomedov. And Kavanagh even admitted that he did not know who Lee was until recently.

Diaz may not be the top contender in the division. But he's the opponent that will sell the most tickets.