Conor McGregor Next Fight Rumors 2017: McGregor Wants Trilogy Fight with Nate Diaz

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus) UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland arrives for a post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., Aug. 26, 2017.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor may have suffered a loss against boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. last Saturday, but he has earned a lot of respect for the way he fought. Now that he has tried his hand at boxing, the Irish mixed martial artist may be ready to head back to the Octagon for his next money fight.

In an interview with MMAjunkie, McGregor manager, Audie Attar, revealed that McGregor wants a trilogy fight with arch-nemesis Nate Diaz once he gets back in the cage, but he's open to other fights as well.

Attar acknowledged that undefeated lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov is a possible opponent, and this will certainly be an intriguing matchup because the Russian's grappling skills are second to none while McGregor has arguably the best striking skills in the UFC's lower weight classes.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is also a candidate and he's a well-rounded fighter who hasn't lost since his 2013 bout against McGregor. Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson's stock has been on the rise as well in the past few years, and he's supposed to face Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 216.

Interestingly, Attar included Lee in the list of possible opponents for McGregor. The American mixed martial artist is riding a five-fight winning streak, but Michael Chiesa is the only opponent he has beat who's in the top 10 of the division. Well, if Lee beats Ferguson, he will definitely be on McGregor's radar.

In any case, McGregor doesn't seem to be thinking about retiring after earning a ton of money for fighting Mayweather, so fans should continue to see him in compete.

"Everyone is like, 'Oh, he's going to retire — he made so much money.' He's ambitious. He's super ambitious, and he loves to fight. He loves to compete and he's a superb professional athlete. So there's much more of Conor McGregor that everybody will see, and we'll see what's next," Attar said, via MMAjunkie.