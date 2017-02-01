Conor McGregor Optimistic About Possible Fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr, Shoots Down 'Game of Thrones' Cameo Rumors

The supposed fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to pick up steam as the two potential opponents remain optimistic about the event pushing through.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY SportsConor McGregor goes on top of the Octagon, celebrating after his victory against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Over the weekend, the two athletes separately talked about wanting to make the proposed boxing match happen, with Mayweather saying, "The fans want this fight. The fans have been asking for this fight." Talking to ESPN, the retired boxer continued to sell the notion about an entertaining face-off between him and McGregor. He even called the Irish man a "tough competitor."

Meanwhile, at Mystic Mac's corner, the mixed martial artist told MMAFighting that "fight is being more than explored." While he admitted that there is still so much to settle in terms of the technicalities of staging it, everything is in active development.

"It's the fight the people want. It's the fight I want. I know I'm confident going in there," he added, mirroring Mayweather's statement.

While the sporting community continues to be on the lookout if the proposed McGregor–Mayweather fight will eventually happen, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champ meanwhile shot down rumors that he would be appearing in the remaining seasons of "Game of Thrones." In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he admitted that he heard rumblings about the HBO hit show wanting him to appear on the fantastical series but nothing came out of it.

"That was everywhere and I've never even heard about it! I heard about it once after [a fight] ... backstage in the dressing room. [UFC brass, including Dana White, were] in front of me and they were saying 'these [vistors] want you to be in Game of Thrones,"' the 28-year-old recalled. "And I'm saying, 'Listen, come at me with sh– I want to hear, I'm not trying to be in show business, I'm trying to be in the fight business.'"

Rumors started flying around about McGregor doing a small part in "GOT" late last year. HBO's decision to be silent about it fueled more speculations that it could actually be happening. According to a tip from Belfast Live, folks behind the juggernaut series were adamant in taking in The Notorious as one of the directors is a huge fan.

"I don't know where that came from. But I've never been in contact with nobody from Game of Thrones and now I'm starring in Game of f—ing Thrones," McGregor explained to EW.