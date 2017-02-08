Conor McGregor UFC News 2017: Anderson Silva Challenges McGregor Once Again

Everyone wants a piece of Conor McGregor. That much is clear. He is the biggest name in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) right now, and a number of fighters from featherweight to welterweight have been campaigning for a fight with the UFC lightweight champion in the past few months. Boxing greats Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao have also expressed their willingness to face him in a boxing ring. But the most intriguing matchup yet is a potential fight between McGregor and a fighter that is often considered the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.

Reuters/Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY SportsConor McGregor (blue gloves) competes against Nate Diaz (red gloves) at UFC 202, Aug. 20, 2016.

Last month, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson "The Spider" Silva revealed that he would love to fight McGregor. And in a recent interview ahead of his fight with Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Feb. 11, he reiterated that he wishes to face the Irishman before he retires.

"I don't talk to disrespect Conor. It's just a challenge for myself and for the best standup fighting. I respect Conor, and I think this would be a great show, a great fight for the rest of my life, the rest of my story in the UFC," he said, according to Yahoo Sports.

During the interview, Silva made it clear that he meant no disrespect when he called out McGregor. However, the Irish fighter does not really care and he always speaks his mind.

McGregor has yet to respond to Silva's latest challenge. But in an interview last month, he talked about Silva and he said he'll fight anyone as long as the numbers were right.

"What the [expletive] is Anderson Silva talking about? He keeps mentioning my name over and over again. Look, I'll fight any one of them. Make sure the numbers are right, make sure the situation is right. I'll fight any one of them at any given time," he said in the interview.

They may be 30 pounds apart, but anything can happen if the money is right. Will there be a catchweight fight between the two in the future?