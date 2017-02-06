Conor McGregor UFC News 2017: Arum Willing to Step Aside So McGregor-Pacquiao Could Happen

Reuters/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

It seems that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor is on everybody's radar right now. Who wouldn't want to earn millions for a fight, right? A number of lighter weight fighters in the UFC have already called out McGregor, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has his eyes on the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) star for some time now. While Mayweather and the UFC are still working on the terms of the fight, someone else has entered the equation.

Manny Pacquiao has expressed his interest in fighting McGregor late last month. But before the two sides could even talk about a potential bout between the two, UFC president Dana White shot down the idea because he doesn't want to negotiate with Top Rank's Bob Arum. Well, it seems that Arum is willing to do anything to see the two fight.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the boxing promoter said he was willing to step away from the negotiating table so that the match could happen.

"I don't have to be involved. I ain't getting in the ring. But that is an easy fight for Manny, and I would love for the fight to happen," he said, according to MMA Mania.

"(The ball's) in their court. If the only impediment to Manny Pacquiao fighting Conor McGregor is because Dana doesn't like me, then I won't be around. I would give Manny the right and the permission to fight Conor McGregor any time the money is right for Manny," he added.

Will the UFC negotiate with Pacquiao's camp now that talks have stalled with Mayweather? There's a lot of money involved in a fight with McGregor and Mayweather wants the bigger share, but White doesn't think he deserves that much money.

A number of pundits already believe that it should be easier to come to terms with Pacquiao. Right now, the ball is definitely in the UFC's court. Will they act on this and make him an offer?