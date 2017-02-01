Conor McGregor UFC News 2017: Both McGregor and Mayweather Believe They Will Face Each Other Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Right now, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) still have to work on the money matters before a fight between the boxing legend and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor can even take place. However, the two fighters seem certain that they'll be facing each other in the future.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY SportsConor McGregor celebrates after defeating Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout at UFC 205.

In a question-and-answer session with MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani in Manchester, England over the weekend, McGregor said he plans to travel to Las Vegas to discuss the finer details with Mayweather so they could iron out a deal.

"Me and Floyd have got to get together and talk to figure it out, the same way him and Manny [Pacquiao] figured it out. Once we come to a set number that I'm happy with and he's happy with, then we go to the customers, then we go to the promoters, the buyers, then we get it done," he stated (transcribed by Rolling Stone magazine).

During the interview, McGregor also teased that the next time he fights, he would be stepping through the ropes with boxing gloves on.

Meanwhile, Mayweather was attending the Frampton–Santa Cruz fight over the weekend when Showtime's Jim Gray caught up with him and asked him about the potential fight with McGregor. Mayweather replied that he thinks that the fight could happen, and he said he knows that this was the fight that people wanted to see.

"It's all about entertainment. He's very entertaining. He's very outspoken like myself, so let's give the fans what they want to see," he stated (transcribed by the Boxingjunkie).

Well, Mayweather also wants this fight because he'll earn a lot by facing McGregor. He said that they could fight at 147 or 150 pounds, so McGregor should have no problem making weight.

A fight between the two has never been this close to reality, and fight fans are certainly excited to see it take place.