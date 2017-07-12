Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Preview, Latest News: Insults Thrown at Each Other During First Leg of Fight's Media Tour

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson The first public face-off of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather during the first press conference of their August 26 bout

The highly anticipated bout between boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor started with a tirade of insults from both camps during their first-ever press conference in Los Angeles.

The first part of the four-city media tour was staged at the Staples Center on Tuesday night. It showcased the explosive word war between the two fighters prior to their actual boxing match that will take place at Nevada's T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26.

During the press event, both fighters showed they are confident about defeating one another.

"The movement, power, ferociousness — he has not experienced this," the 28-year-old Irish mixed martial artist stated in front of the press. On the other hand, the five-division world boxing champion also revealed that he is prepared to defeat his younger competitor. "I guarantee you're going out on your face or your back," he said.

McGregor also hurled another insult to the 40-year-old boxer. "His little legs, his little core, his little head, I am going to knock him out inside four rounds, mark my words," he stated. "All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn't faze me; it amuses me. It is funny to me all these rules."

But Mayweather boasted his spotless boxing record, saying he can knock out the Irish pro MMA fighter during their match.

Mayweather also tackled the amount of money that he will acquire from the match. "He look good for for a seven-figure fighter, he look good for an eight-figure fighter. But mother-f***er, I'm a nine figure fighter. This b***h made three million dollars his last fight. But we know that's training camp money for me," he also said.

US-based fans will be able to catch the superfight via pay-per-view. According to reports, those who want to see it in HD will have to shell out as much as $99.99, while those who will watch it in standard definition will have to pay $89.99.