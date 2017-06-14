Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Rumors 2017: MGM Grand Garden Arena Booked for August Match?

Mayweather Promotions has made reservations for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, fuelling ongoing rumors that retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather will make a return.

Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY SportsFloyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates after defeating Andre Berto in their WBA/WBC welterweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Sept. 12, 2015.

This time, Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder Conor McGregor is reported to be the opponent of Mayweather in a match that could be held on Aug. 26 this year, the same date the MGM Grand Arena has been booked for. The Nevada Athletic Commission's event calendar has that date circled, according to Bloody Elbow.

"Mayweather Promotions will promote a professional boxing event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This event will be televised on Showtime," according to the announcement for that date, as quoted by Bleacher Report.

If Money Mayweather is indeed coming out of retirement for an August match with McGregor, it will be the first since he retired in 2015. The boxer managed to maintain a spotless 49 wins and zero losses record as he defeated Andre Berto prior to his retirement. Mayweather has turned 40 years old this year.

The booking of the MGM Grand Garden Arena lends support to rumors of a return to the ring by Mayweather. The 40-year-old retired boxer has fought in the Las Vegas venue exclusively in his last eight years as a professional.

It is on the MGM Grand Garden Arena boxing ring that he has defended his unblemished record against Oscar Del La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Marquez and Canelo Alvarez. It is expected that if the fighter will come out of retirement, it will likely be at the same arena where he fought his last 12 matches.

For his part, McGregor has revealed in the previous month that he has already done his part to make a match with Mayweather happen. The former UFC featherweight champion has signed his side of the deal for a match with the undefeated boxer, he said last May.