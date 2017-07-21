Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: Can McGregor Shock the World?

(Photo: Reuters/Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports) Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor point and stare down each other during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at Budweiser Stage, July 12, 2017.

One is a boxer who has gone undefeated in 49 professional fights and has attained legendary status by winning multiple world championship belts in four different weight classes. The other is a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion who's known for his prowess as a striker, however, he has never boxed as an amateur or professionally.

So who's going to win in a fight between the two if the match is under the rules of boxing? The answer seems simple, right? But as they say, anything can happen in the sport of boxing. That's why the bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is likely to break pay-per-view (PPV) records.

Billed as "The Money Fight," the bout has been called a "circus show" by middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin. Others fighters, in both boxing and MMA, also think that it's going to be a ridiculously lopsided fight in Mayweather's favor unless McGregor lands a lucky punch.

A knockout punch coming from McGregor is not outside the realm of possibility. After all, he usually picks apart his opponents with precision strikes and he possesses formidable punching power. The question is, can he land enough clean shots against one of the best defensive boxers ever? That's not an easy thing to do. McGregor will have to find a way to tempt Mayweather into trading punches with him.

Well, respected MMA striking coach Mike Winkeljohn happens to think that McGregor can win.

"What Conor can bring to the table is maybe some offline angles with his footwork that comes out of MMA and will be something Floyd might not be used to. Attack where Floyd can't hide behind his shoulder," Winkeljohn said, via MMAjunkie.

"We're going to know one way or the other right away. Conor comes with a game plan of attacking Floyd in a way he has never seen before. Once it fails, or I should say 'if' it fails, then it will fall into a traditional boxing match, which obviously favors Floyd," he continued.

Boxing and MMA purists will continue to scoff at the idea of McGregor fighting Mayweather in a boxing ring. Nevertheless, people are still going to tune in when the two meet on Aug. 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.