Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: Eight-Ounce Gloves Permitted in Aug. 26 Bout

It's official. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will allow Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. to wear eight-ounce gloves for their bout on Aug. 26.

According to the rules and regulations, boxers who compete at 147 pounds and above are supposed to wear 10-ounce gloves, but both camps have submitted formal requests to wear the smaller gloves and they also handed in the necessary waivers to the commission.

The NSAC considered their requests during a scheduled meeting earlier this week and they voted unanimously to allow the rule change on a one-time only basis.

"Chairman Anthony Marnell, who strongly chastised both camps for using the NSAC as a 'pawn' for social media controversy to sell tickets, noted that while he holds a strong respect for the commission's rules, it must always 'adopt it to current times,'" Brett Okamoto said in his report for ESPN.

McGregor is clearly happy to hear of the rule change and he believes that he can knock Mayweather down multiple times in the first couple of rounds of their fight with the eight-ounce gloves.

He believes that he can end the fight in the second round, but he said a part of him is hoping that Mayweather can weather the storm and go the distance because he wants to show off his boxing skills.

Meanwhile, Mayweather has watched the clips of McGregor's sparring session with former world champion Paulie Malignaggi and he thinks the Irish mixed martial artist still has a tendency to do things that are not allowed in boxing.

"I see a lot of rabbit punches behind the head, grappling, wrestling, illegal shots," Mayweather said, according to the Telegraph.

"I look forward to following the Queensberry rules of boxing. McGregor had referee Joe Cortez in his training camp but I still see him being extremely dirty," he added.