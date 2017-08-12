Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: Mayweather Says Fight Won't Go the Distance

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) Floyd Mayweather Jr. hits a heavy bag during a media workout in preparation for his fight against Conor McGregor at Mayweather Boxing Club, Aug. 10, 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't really known for his ability to knock out his opponents, but surprisingly, he seems to think that his bout with Conor McGregor is going to end early.

"I'll give the fans what they want to see. McGregor said the fight wouldn't go past four rounds, so I'm saying the fight won't go past four. So, I guess it's a four-round fight. The goal is always to win. We're looking for the knockout. He's looking for the knockout. I'm pretty sure this fight is not going the distance," Mayweather told ESPN.

That's an interesting statement because Mayweather tends to stick to the game plan and he rarely takes risks in his fights. Well, some might argue that the sucker punch he landed on Victor Ortiz was a "risky" move, but he has always been smart enough to avoid putting himself in harm's way. He knows how to avoid damage, that's why he's arguably the best defensive boxer of all time.

Trading punches with McGregor early on may not be the smartest thing to do for Mayweather if he's going for win number 50. Of course, he may be saying all this just to hype up the fight, so it remains to be seen if he's really planning to brawl with the Irishman in the early rounds.

On the other hand, McGregor is going to look for a chance to stop the fight early because his chances of winning will begin to dwindle as the fight goes to the later rounds. But if he manages to go the distance, Mayweather thinks it's a "win" for McGregor, at least in his eyes.

"It is a victory for him if it goes the distance. It is a victory for him — in my eyes," Mayweather said, via ESPN.

True enough, McGregor will likely earn the respect of many if he manages to do that.