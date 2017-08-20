Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: Mayweather Thinks McGregor Is a 'Dirty' Fighter

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks on during a media workout in preparation for his fight against Conor McGregor, Aug. 10, 2017.

Conor McGregor is not exactly known as a dirty fighter inside the Octagon. But if he wants to box professionally, he will have to refrain from using some of the moves that are perfectly legal in mixed martial arts (MMA).

In a recent conference call with the media, Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he saw the footage of McGregor sparring with former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and he thought the Irish MMA champion's style was "extremely dirty."

"(McGregor) had Joe Cortez in his training camp but I still see him being extremely dirty," Mayweather said, via USA Today.

Mayweather also noted that McGregor was throwing rabbit punches and he also grapples a lot. It sounds like the Irishman likes to do some dirty boxing in the clinch.

Aside from punching the back of the head, dirty boxing is legal in MMA. However, it is frown upon in boxing. It's illegal, but fighters tend to get away with it since there's no way they can avoid clinching during a fight.

Meanwhile, Malignaggi also offered his take on the sparring session and he said the MMA champion has to clean up his act before he meets Mayweather or he might get in trouble.

"His intensity is a good thing, I just don't know if he can go without fouling. Fighting up close, I think he gets a bit confused and he ends up fouling. I think that's where he can be most intense but fighting up close is the hardest thing in boxing to learn and I don't think you can do that in a few months," Malignaggi said, via the BBC.

Veteran referee Robert Byrd will oversee the eagerly anticipated bout between McGregor and Mayweather on Aug. 26, and he's going to be a busy man.

McGregor may mix in some MMA strikes during the bout, but Mayweather has a history of fighting dirty as well. Byrd will have to watch their every move in case someone resorts to utilizing underhanded tactics.