Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: McGregor to Compete in Both Boxing and MMA After Mayweather Bout

Boxing purists who want to see Conor McGregor hang up his boxing gloves after his bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. are in for a disappointment.

During a press conference after his open workout on Friday, McGregor revealed that he plans to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing simultaneously after fighting Mayweather, and he said he wants to rule both sports with an "iron fist."

For mixed martial arts fans, it's good to hear McGregor say that he's going to return to the Octagon. For months now, a lot of people (including fellow MMA fighters) have speculated that he won't fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) again after he earns a huge paycheck for facing Mayweather.

In fact, UFC president Dana White wasn't even sure McGregor would fight again.

"I had a bunch of guys who worked for us in the UFC and made a bunch of money and they're gone now. You know? You just don't know, if he's going to come in and make this kind of money, he might never fight again," White said last month, via MMA Fighting.

Well, it seems that as long as he gets paid well, McGregor's going to keep on fighting in the UFC.

A lot of fighters aren't exactly happy with McGregor right now since he's holding up the lightweight division to box with Mayweather. That means he will probably get a lot of fight offers once he returns to the UFC.

On the boxing side, McGregor will likely get more offers to fight as well. In fact, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez has already said he's willing to face him if he wins against Mayweather.

McGregor's former sparring partner, former two-weight boxing champion Paul Malignaggi, has also put his name in the hat for a fight with the Irishman. He's not much of a draw, but this will be an interesting fight because of the bad blood between the two.