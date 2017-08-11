Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Preview: Request to Wear Eight-Ounce Gloves Made by Both Camps

(Photo::Reuters/Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Looks like Floyd Mayweather Jr. was serious when he said he was willing to let Conor McGregor wear eight-ounce gloves when they fight.

Star Sports has reported that Mayweather and McGregor's camps were in the process of submitting a formal request to use eight-ounce gloves for their bout on Aug. 26. Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive director Bob Bennett said the request will be heard at a meeting on Aug. 16, per MMA Fighting.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of the Association of Boxing Commissions, 10-ounce gloves are supposed to be used in bouts above 147 pounds, but the NSAC is willing to make an exception if both sides explain why they want to use smaller gloves in the fight. Waivers will have to be signed as well.

McGregor is used to wearing four-ounce gloves with open fingers, but he obviously can't use that in boxing.

Meanwhile, Bennett also shed some light on why the fight was approved despite McGregor's inexperience.

"I spoke to Virgil Hunter, who trains many top fighters and has worked with the likes of Andre Ward. He used Nate Diaz a dozen times for sparring and said he rated him as an outstanding boxer," Bennett said, via the BBC.

"Then you put Nate in the ring with Conor and Conor knocks him down with several shots. Add in that Conor has a granite-like chin, add in that he's 12 years younger than Floyd, and add in that he's taller and longer," he continued.

Bennett added that Mayweather hasn't knocked out anyone in years, so McGregor should be able to take his punches.

In other news, the undercard for the event has finally been announced.

Gervonta Davis will put his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight belt on the line against challenger Francisco Fonseca in the co-feature slot, and Nathan Cleverly will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title against Badou Jack.

Andrew Tabiti will also fight Steve Cunningham for the vacant United States Boxing Association (USBA) cruiserweight belt.