Conor McGregor's Camp Denies That MMA Fighter Was Knocked Out in Sparring

Ahead of Conor McGregor's highly anticipated face-off with Floyd Mayweather, reports surfaced that the former had gotten knocked out during his sparring session with British MMA fighter Bradley Wheeler. However, McGregor's camp was quick to refute the rumors.

In a video interview, former two-weight boxing champion Jessie Vargas said he had heard that McGregor had gotten knocked out during a sparring session. He also stated that he was vying for Mayweather.

Vargas said in the interview: "I'm looking forward to seeing Floyd coming out with a victory by knockout. ... I have no doubt in that. I actually wanna put some money on it. ... It's a 99 per cent win."

After the reports surfaced, McGregor's management came to the MMA fighter's defense and clarified that the rumors were not true. According to his camp, he did not even spar with Wheeler.

McGregor's camp explained to Telegraph Sport that "the guy mentioned by Jessie Vagas is Brandon Rios, not Brad Wheeler. Neither have sparred with Conor."

Rios also confirmed that he had never sparred with McGregor. The boxer said that he did not know who McGregor was and had never met him in person.

In an interview with ES News following the rumors, Rios said "the world's gone crazy." He said that he had been getting calls and text messages from people wanting to confirm the rumors and to learn more about the supposed sparring session where McGregor had allegedly been floored.

On Aug. 26, McGregor is set to cross over into boxing as he fights Mayweather in the boxing ring. Their fight is one of the most anticipated fights this year, as Mayweather currently holds an unbeaten record of 49-0 in his boxing career. Meanwhile, McGregor is one of the strongest known MMA fighters today. Both fighters are currently training in Las Vegas.

The upcoming fight is expected to be one of the highest-grossing boxing matches in history.