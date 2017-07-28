Are Conservative Anglicans Heading for a Split?

A group of conservative Anglicans have written a letter on the growing divide in the Church of England on LGBT issues, warning of a coming rebellion in the face of what they called the "capitulation to secular values."

"There are now effectively two expressions of Anglicanism in this country. One has capitulated to secular values, and one continues to hold the faith 'once delivered to the saints,'" read the letter published in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

The Rev. Gavin Ashenden, the former chaplain to the Queen, and 22 other conservative Anglicans signed the letter, which speaks of the prospect of a "declaration of independence" from those in the Church who feel their traditional views on LGBT issues are being marginalized.

