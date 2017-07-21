Are Conservative College Students Afraid to Speak Up?

Conservative students are more fearful about speaking up on college campuses than their liberal peers, according to a recently released study.

Heterodox Academy, a group that identifies itself as being dedicated to advancing "viewpoint diversity" in higher education, released an analysis on Wednesday showing that conservative and moderate students were more reluctant to speak on politics than liberals.

"Moderates and Conservatives reported greater reluctance to discuss racial, political, and gender issues compared to liberals. They also reported greater concern about each consequence compared to liberals," noted Heterodox Academy.

