Contaminated Measles Vaccine Kills 15 Children in South Sudan

The world has taken to regularly getting vaccinated in order to prevent the worst of diseases and illnesses. However, vaccines may not be perfectly safe as a contaminated measles vaccine managed to kill 15 children in South Sudan.

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj A nurse prepares a vaccine to be given to a child in a hospital in Beijing, China, April 13, 2016.

The incident happened in Nachodokopele village, Kauto County in South Sudan. Because the vaccines did the exact opposite of what it was supposed to do, the National Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF Vaccine conducted an investigation. It yielded the results that the death of 15 kids was due to severe sepsis or toxicity caused by administering a contaminated measles vaccine, as reported by Relief Web.

According to the report and further updates, the administrators of the vaccine did not adhere to WHO-approved safety measures. For one, the vaccination team made the deadly mistake of administering the vaccine using the same syringe over the course of four days. WHO has long since established that each syringe is for one-time use only.

Aside from the 15 children who suffered the worst possible consequence of contaminated vaccines, 300 other people were given the same vaccine and there are children who have exhibited symptoms that can lead to fatal consequences. Fortunately, most have recovered successfully.

Considering the facts of this incident, WHO reminds vaccination teams and the healthcare community, in general, to adhere to the safety measures that have been iterated in order to prevent the possibly fatal consequences of doing otherwise. This is reportedly the fifth vaccination campaign in South Sudan and if volunteers are to continue with the mission, teams should consider precautions and guidelines in strict compliance. Health is wealth. For many countries, being able to go about their daily business without the added handicap of sickness is important.