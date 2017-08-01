Controversial Princess Diana Tapes to Air on British TV Despite Protests

For the first time, controversial "private" tapes of the late Princess Diana will be aired on British TV.

REUTERS/Ian Waldie Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world on June 12, 1997.

The documentary titled "Diana: In Her Own Words" is scheduled to be aired ahead of the late princess' 20th death anniversary. It will feature recordings of Princess Diana opening up about her upbringing, her courtship with Prince Charles and her troubled marriage.

However, friends of the late princess have urged Channel 4 not to broadcast the said video tapes because they believe it should not be seen by the public.

"This doesn't belong in the public domain," Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton told The Guardian. "It is a betrayal of her privacy and of the family's privacy."

The tapes were recorded by Peter Settelen, a voice coach who was helping Diana with public speaking at the time.

In a press release, Channel 4 explained why they believe it's important to air the controversial recordings of the beloved princess. They stated that the excerpts are an "important historical source," stressing that they have "carefully considered" all the footage used in the documentary.

"Though the recordings were made in private, the subjects covered are a matter of public record and provide a unique insight into the preparations Diana undertook to gain a public voice and tell her own personal story," the network added.

From being a teacher, Diana Spencer was introduced to a life of royalty when she tied the knot with Prince Charles in 1981. They had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. After their separation in 1992, Diana and Charles' divorce was finalized in 1996. Diana passed away on August 1997 due to a car crash. She was 36.

Reports noted that police were able to obtain the video tapes from former royal butler Paul Burrell's home in 2001. While Diana's family tried to claim legal ownership of the recordings, they were eventually returned to Settelen in 2004.

Parts of the recordings were aired by NBC, a U.S. TV network, in 2004, but the said tapes have never been broadcast in Britain.