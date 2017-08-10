'Convenience Store Boy Friends' Anime Spoilers: OP and ED Themes Now Available for Purchase Online

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the slice of life anime series “Konbini Kareshi (Convenience Store Boy Friends).”

The opening and ending theme songs of the Japanese anime series "Convenience Store Boy Friends" are now available for purchase.

Fans can now avail of the full versions of the songs "Stand Up Now" and "Milestone" from various online retailers.

"Stand Up Now" was sung by the Japanese four-member rock band Cellchrome, which was first formed in 2015 in Nagoya, Japan. They have since signed a contract with Being Records in 2017. This is their first single, which will officially be released on Aug. 23. The song is now available for purchase on iTunes, Recochoku, and BEING GIZA STUDIO.

On the other hand, "Milestone," was sung by the four-member rock band ORANGE POST REASON from Nagasaki. The group debuted in 2013 and released their first full album titled "BLUE" last year. "Milestone" is a song that's been lifted from their upcoming sophomore album titled, "GREEN," which is due out sometime in September. The song can now be purchased via iTunes, Recochoku, and BEING GIZA STUDIO.

Meanwhile, the previous episode saw some slight relationship progress between the main and side couples as the students prepare for the upcoming school festival. And while there are still fans who still feel like the series is moving at such a "painfully" slow pace, there are also those who appreciate each episode for showing some really feel-good romantic scenes.

Some have also been clamoring for more scenes featuring the other students outside of the core characters to add a little variety to future episodes.

What's coming next for the couples as the month of September kicks in? What romantic and personal challenges will they be facing next? And will these challenges work for the better or for the worse towards strengthening their budding relationships?

"Convenience Store Boy Friends" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.