'Convenience Store Boy Friends' Episode 7 Spoilers: Love Blooms in the Changing Seasons

TBS Official Site Key visual art for the slice of life anime series “Konbini Kareshi (Convenience Store Boy Friends).”

Fans of the series have begun to worry about Mashiki's fate. However, it seems that whatever answer they are seeking may not be found on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Convenience Store Boy Friends."

This week's episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Haruki finally telling Mashiki about the book that he has long been suspecting to have belonged to her. This particular memory from their past seemed to have triggered pain in Mashiki's chest that may well be related to her supposed sickliness.

This led fans to wonder if the series is perhaps planning on making Mashiki so sick that she ends up dying in the end. All the signs seemed to point to this possibility, but fans may have to wait a while to find out what happens next between Haruki and Mashiki.

The preview for the next episode, titled, "October," reveals that the series will be focusing on the Student Council President and the girl that he likes. The voice over states that October is the time when small alterations can be seen all around, owing to the changing seasons. Could these changes also apply to feelings?

But what good are feelings when there are other forces and circumstances keeping them apart? The lines that they can't cross bring the two young hearts pain, along with important feelings and precious memories. Can love really conquer all? Or is the beginning of their love story destined to be stalled for all eternity?

While fans are hoping for at least a brief update on Haruki and Mashiki's side of the story, some are also interested to find out just what kind of story the Student Council President's seemingly complicated romance might bring.

"Convenience Store Boy Friends" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.