'Convenience Store Boy Friends' Episode 8 Spoilers: Towa and Mami's Romance to Bloom in 'November'?

Konbini Kareshi Official Site Key visual art for the slice of life anime series “Konbini Kareshi (Convenience Store Boy Friends).”

Towa has never made his interest in Mami a secret, and now, it seems that the two of them will finally be going out on a date on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Convenience Store Boy Friends." Is their love story about to bloom in November, when winter is only just a few heartbeats away?

The preview for the next episode, aptly titled "November," shows Towa and Mami on what looks to be a date at a place where they serve cute and colorful desserts. However, it also doesn't look like things will go smoothly between the two of them.

What new conflicts will arise as Towa and Mami's love story begin to unfurl?

Also, the student council president, Mikado, was finally able to confess his feelings to Waka, who has only always seen him as a "big brother." And even though the confession initially sent Waka, it seemed that she's willing to give this new kind of relationship a chance when she decided to run for vice president in the upcoming student council elections.

But Mikado is still leaving for Hokkaido after the school year ends, and they have not yet talked about his confession and how it's going to change things between them. Will Waka be able to reciprocate Mikado's feelings before he's due to move out of Tokyo?

On the other hand, Haruki has also finally mustered up the courage to greet Miharu after that awkward exchange in the previous episode. Miharu has also greeted him back in kind. Could this be enough of a drive for Haruki to finally confess to Miharu?

"Convenience Store Boy Friends" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.