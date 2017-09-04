'Convenience Store Boy Friends' Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Towa and Mami Get a Second Chance at Love in 'December'?

Konbini Kareshi Official Site Key visual art for the slice of life anime series “Konbini Kareshi (Convenience Store Boy Friends).”

Just when everything seemed to be going well between Towa and Mami, their personal family problems got in the way. Will they be able to patch things up as Christmas season begins on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Convenience Store Boy Friends"?

Towa has always been open about how he feels for their class representative, Mami, but their love story got a major complication this week after their lives at home were revealed.

Mami has very strict parents, while Towa is in constant conflict with his mother over her being too submissive to his stepfather. This may have just explained why Towa always preferred to stay over at his best friend, Haruki's house instead.

But while these problems did not affect his relationship with Mami, this week may have just been too much for Towa to take. He ended up lashing out at Mami for making him wait too long and for always being second to everything else she has to do. In response to this outburst, Mami said that the two of them might not work out after all.

The preview for the next episode shows a glimpse of the upcoming Christmas season, which is a special time for couples to bond and just be together under the snow. The episode will also be picking up on Towa and Mami's story and even hints at a possible reconciliation between the two.

Their thoughtless words may have hurt each other unintentionally, but in spite of this, their hearts still long to see each other. Will the Christmas season be the perfect reason for their love story to bloom once again?

"Convenience Store Boy Frieds" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.