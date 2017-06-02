Coolpix W300 News: Nikon's Latest Underwater Camera Too Pricey?

Nikon has recently unveiled its latest waterproof camera, the Coolpix W300, and it has water-loving individuals divided because of its price.

NikonNikon's Coolpix W300 is the latest underwater camera from the brand.

Nikon has generated some noise upon the reveal of its latest underwater camera, the Coolpix W300, which is the successor of its Coolpix AW130. While the latest underwater camera was expected to come with lots of improvements in where its predecessor fell short, it is said that nothing much has changed.

It has been learned that the Coolpix W300 can survive 30 meters of water depth. While this ability is already good for recreational diving, it is interesting to note that this is also what its predecessor, the Coolpix AW130, offers.

The Coolpix W300 can also withstand a drop impact from a height of 2.4 meters and a temperature of -10°C/14°F. However, as Nikon has not released the data on how much force its latest underwater camera can withstand, the crush-resistance ability of its latest underwater camera remains unknown.

It is said, though, that the most notable improvement that the Coolpix W300 delivers is its ability to record 4K video at 30p. With the Coolpix AW130 only offering Full HD video recording, this is, indeed, a welcome change.

However, its ability to record 4k videos is not the only thing that the Coolpix W300 boasts. With Nikon finally introducing its SnapBridge connectivity to its latest underwater camera, it will be easy for its would-be users to transfer the images they capture to a smart device. It also comes with its own built-in GPS so that its future owners can identify the places where their photos were taken or videos were recorded.

While the Coolpix W300 is an improvement, indeed, as compared to its predecessor, some believe that it is not worth the price tag Nikon has attached to it: $389.95. The Verge opines that people can spend their $389.95 on many important things other than a "simpleton point-and-shoot" camera.

The Coolpix W300 hits store shelves later this month and will be available in orange, yellow, and black.