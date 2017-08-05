Cops in New York Pepper Spray Women in Coney Island Scuffle

A viral video of a group of women in a brawl is making its rounds on social media. The cops from the New York Police Department who responded to the scene even found it challenging to break the ladies apart.

Reuters/Chip East A photo of beach goers at Coney Island, in New York

Women were bashing each other's heads on the pavements at Coney Island, New York, as seen in the viral video captured by a witness, rapper Papito Cortez. Since it was uploaded on a social media portal, the clip has garnered millions of views.

The root cause of the fight remains unclear, but the scuffle is believed to have started at 11 p.m. EDT.

"I was just coming out of a club on the Boardwalk and all this madness broke out," the 22-year-old rapper said, adding, "I'm not too sure what it was over or what it was about. Most likely it was serious alcoholic rage."

The cops who responded to Bowery St. and W. 12th St. near Luna Park, where the brawl commenced, tried to break up the fight. However, when their efforts were to no avail and when one of their officers, as seen in the video, got injured, most likely to the knee, the authorities opted to peppery spray the group. Shortly after, the crowd started to disperse.

The clip also shows the officer, who was limping, clearly struggling to maintain her balance, hitting the pavement. Her fellow brothers and sisters in arms then helped her after they were successful in ending the scuffle.

In a statement issued by the NYPD, they confirmed the knee injury, which was caused when the cop was pushed to the ground.

Police were successful in arresting six women and two men at the scene, aged between 17 and 25. They have been charged with assaulting a police officer.

More updates should follow.