Corin Hardy, Jason Momoa Working Together Again on 'The Crow' Reboot

The remake of "The Crow" seems to be on its way, and two familiar names are going to be the ones behind it. Just recently, Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy were reportedly found to be chatting about the remake of the film, confirming that after a series of stumbling blocks in its development, the project has taken flight again.

On July 31, Hardy posted on Instagram a few photos that hinted that the remake was finally happening again. The renowned film director captioned one of the photos: "Crow dinner with legendary film producer Ed Pressman." Hardy and Momoa were featured in another one, in which the latter commented, "can't wait for our future."

Hardy's photos and Momoa's comment quickly sparked speculations that the two have already started working together again on the project after years of delay. Hardy is just finishing up on post-production work for "The Conjuring" spinoff, "The Nun," so it is highly likely that he is already looking for a new project to focus on.

"The Crow" debuted in 1989 in the form of a comic book, which followed a young boy named Eric as he came back from the dead to avenge himself and his murdered girlfriend. Five years after its debut, the comic book series was adapted to film. This then spawned three more movie sequels and a TV series.

Although news of a possible remake of the original film emerged, production issues have reportedly kept its creators from making any progress. Among the names previously attached to the remake were those of Luke Evans', Mark Wahlberg's and Bradley Cooper's, among others.

It was in 2014 that Hardy was reported to be directing the upcoming movie, with Momoa playing Eric. They were supposed to begin filming early this year, but an issue with the rights led to the postponement again.

With Hardy's recent Instagram post, however, fans of "The Crow" can safely assume that their highly anticipated reboot is finally in the works.