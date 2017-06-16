Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson News: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 Contestants Break Silence About Alleged Sexual Misconduct Claims

While details about the controversy involving two cast members of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 remain under wraps, the people involved break their silence.

Facebook/BachelorInParadise"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 stars are under fire.

In a statement released to E! News, Corinne Olympios revealed that she has no idea about what really transpired during the night of June 4 in Mexico, when an incident that caused the production to halt reportedly took place.

"Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," the 24-year-old stated.

Olympios also mentioned she is currently trying to get all the facts straight by consulting a group of professionals and is currently seeking therapy to deal with the physical and emotional trauma that she encountered.

Another report also mentioned that she hired celebrated lawyer Marty Singer to get the justice she deserves.

On the other hand, DeMario Jackson, the man who is being accused of sexually assaulting Olympios during the first day of the show's production, denied the allegations in an interview with Inside Edition.

Jackson claimed that his character has been deeply affected by the reports, and he is just waiting for the truth to come out by airing the videos that were filmed during the night.

He also claimed that because of the incident, he has to hide in one of his relatives' houses and it also caused him his job as an executive recruiter.

The investigations about what really happened are still ongoing, but other sources close to the production reportedly told TMZ that a female cast member was claiming she walked right by the pool area when Olympios and Jackson were hooking up.

The cast member also claimed that she saw Olympios wearing nothing on top, while her legs were wrapped around Jackson. The report also mentioned that the woman on the pool yelled her co-star's name as she passed by, and appeared to be coherent during that time.

The female cast member also reportedly told the others that she could have done something to stop the incident from happening if she believed that Olympios was too drunk to give her consent. She also claimed that since the cameras were following her during that time, there is a big chance that the entire encounter was caught on tape.

ABC has yet to make an official statement about its final investigation in the coming days.