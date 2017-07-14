Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 4 Reunion Special

abc.go.com DeMario Jackson returns to "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 with Corinne Olympios.

After the highly publicized incident that halted the production of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4, the controversial pair of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson is confirmed to return to the reunion special episode of the dating reality series for the upcoming season.

Jackson first confirmed his return to the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" and the special "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette" in an interview with TMZ. "I owe it to my cast mates. They've been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face — give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They've been so helpful," he said.

Olympios, on the other hand, changed her statement that was published by People in late June that she is not returning to the show with a new statement saying otherwise to E! News. "I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special," the reality show star said.

This will be the first time that Jackson and Olympios will see each other after the incident.

Both former regular cast member of the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" were involved in an alleged sexual assault incident that reportedly happened in June 4. The production had to be halted after two producers filed a complaint about the incident so Warner Bros. can conduct a thorough investigation.

The network found out that the people behind the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 have no fault in the rumored sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson, and allowed the series to continue filming on location in Mexico.

Olympios also decided to conduct her own investigation about the incident, but later on claimed that she and her legal team reached a satisfying conclusion about the case.

ABC is slated to air the special two-hour premiere episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 on Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. EDT.