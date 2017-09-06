Corrine Olympios, DeMario Jackson Spotted in Public for the First Time Since 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

(Photo: ABC) Featured in the image is "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 contestant, Corrine Olympios.

Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson have been spotted together in public for the first time since the "Bachelor in Paradise" controversy.

Olympios and Jackson were in good spirits when they were seen outside West Hollywood's famed Nightingale club on Wednesday night. The reality stars kissed and hugged for the cameras as they said goodbye to each other. They came out of the club all smiles, as if nothing ever happened between the two of them.

Jackson, 31, opted for an all-black outfit matched with a pair of Yeezy sneakers, while Olympios, 24, wore a white top and blue jeans with gray stilettos. Olympios was seen leaving the establishment with a friend. Jackson, on the other hand, left alone.

(Photo: ABC) Featured in the image is DeMario Jackson from "Bachelor in Paradise."

News of Olympios and Jackson's appearance comes just a day after the former issued a public apology to the latter.

"I would want to tell him, 'Listen, I respect you as a human,' " she told host Chris Harrison last week (via PEOPLE). " 'I have nothing against you. I'm so sorry you had to go through this. I know what it feels like. I'm sorry.' "

The media frenzy surrounding "Bachelor in Paradise" began when it was leaked that the series had shut down just days into its summer filming schedule. Although the show has always been wilder than other reality programs, first reports claimed that a sexual interaction between Jackson and Olympios had crossed the line.

ABC was then forced to send home the cast and crew and shut the production down until further investigation about has been completed. The incident involving Jackson and Olympios has since been regarded as one of the biggest scandals in the franchise's 15 years on air.

The fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.