Corsair Glaive RGB Release Date, Specs, Price News: High-End Gaming Mouse Adapts to User's Playstyle

Corsair has introduced the Glaive RGB, a high-end gaming mouse with a comfortable, contoured shape. It delivers impressive performance and, at the same time, prevents the user from getting fatigued especially during intense gaming sessions.

CorsairA promotional image for the Corsair Glaive RGB gaming mouse.

Corsair recognizes that gamers have their own preferences and that a one-size-fits-all approach is simply not acceptable in this case. As such, the company developed a gaming mouse that can adapt to fit each player's gaming style and grip preference — whether it's smooth curves, a rubberized grip or a wide thumb rest. The Glaive RGB gaming mouse is able to meet these different requirements as it features an ergonomic shape and interchangeable thumb grips.

Apart from providing comfort, Corsair also focused on the performance and precision that the Glaive RGB is able to deliver. The gaming mouse comes with 16,000 dots per inch (DPI) optical sensor technology, wherein sensitivity can be customized anywhere from 100 to 16,000.

There is 8 MB of built-in storage, so the gaming mouse can save up to five sensitivity settings. Gamers can switch between these settings easily, with just the touch of a button. Moreover, there is a DPI display, so users can monitor current sensitivity settings.

The Corsair Glaive RGB also features OMRON switches for responsive and reliable clicks. It has a 1000 Hz/1 ms refresh rate and can withstand up to 50 million clicks in its lifetime.

Like most other gaming mice, the Glaive RGB's lighting can be customized. Using the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE), users can program three lighting zones — the logo, sidebar and front. They can choose from preset profiles or even download lighting patterns created by other users. The gaming mouse can also be synchronized with other Corsair RGB gaming peripherals, and with CUE, buttons can even be remapped for in-depth macro control.

The Corsair Glaive RGB gaming mouse is now available to purchase for $69.99.