Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti Specs Review: All-in-One Liquid Cooler Keeps Graphics Card's Temperature Low

Corsair has just released the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti, an overclocked version of NVIDIA's graphics card. Done in partnership with MSI, this graphics processing unit (GPU) comes with a built-in liquid cooling system that keeps its temperature low.

Unlike other graphics cards, the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti sports a 120 mm radiator and a 120 mm white LED fan, allowing it to stay as much as 50 percent cooler than the normal temperature of other cards even when it is under peak load. According to Corsair, the controlled temperature of this card leaves enough room for overclocking.

To make the most of the all-in-one liquid cooler, the user just needs to plug the graphics card into a PCI Express x16 slot and mount the AIO cooler to the attached 120 mm fan slot, which is usually located at the top of the case or at the rear exhaust to replace the fan that is already set in place.

Called the Corsair Hydro Series H55, the cooler attached to the card comes with a micro-fin copper base which works by pulling heat from the GPU and pumping it to the 120 mm radiator.

Corsair claims that the new card is better than the standard NVIDIA version in terms of its peak core clock speed. The Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti's clock speed is a little over 1,900 MHz, while the standard peak core clock is only about 1,850 MHz.

The new graphics card sports 11 GB of GDDR5X memory, 3584 CUDA cores and a 352-bit memory bus. It has the capacity to consume up to 250 watts alone, as well as a power supply of at least 600 watts.

The last time that Corsair and MSI partnered for an all-in-one water-cooled graphics card was in the Hydro GFX version of the GTX 1080, which is currently available from Corsair for $600. Today, the Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti is available for $800, a bit more expensive than NVIDIA's version.