Corsair K68 Specs, Price and Release Date News: New Mechanical Keyboard Built to Withstand Dust and Spills

CORSAIR just announced their new mechanical keyboard, the K68, which is built to withstand dust and liquid spills.

CORSAIRPromotional image for the dust- and spill-proof mechanical gaming keyboard CORSAIR K68.

The computer peripherals and hardware manufacturer was at the Computex event in Taiwan earlier this week, and one of the highlights of their presentation was the K68 mechanical keyboard that seems to be the answer for clumsy gamers who often spill snacks on their machine.

As CORSAIR put it in a statement: "It can happen to any gamer's setup. In a brief lull in the action you reach for a drink or snack, only for an unseen threat to suddenly appear on screen. As you instinctively reach for your WASD keys to respond, it's already too late to stop your falling snack or spilling beverage and the loss is often much greater than just a round, quest or mission."

To protect the keyboard, each key on the K68 are protected with "silicone rubber shields to allow spills to flow right through and keep dust and grime out."

The K68 is built with the typical CHERRY MX Red keyswitches for mechanical gaming keyboards and comes with a wrist rest.

By default, the keys on the K68 has red light-emitting diode backlighting. However, this is fully customizable and gamers can choose from a wide array of light colors through the CORSAIR Utility Engine software. The K68 keys can also be "remapped" to other commands or functions with the CUE.

Meanwhile, the keyboard is equipped with dedicated multimedia buttons for play or pause, volume up and down, stop, previous and next functions.

CORSAIR also advertised the K68 with total anti-ghosting features that make sure every key press will register accurately, no matter how fast-paced a game can be.

As soon as it was announced, the K68 keyboard was made immediately available via authorized retailers "initially" across North America, China and South Korea. CORSAIR has yet to announce when the K68 will become available in other regions.

The CORSAIR K68 costs $99.99 and comes with a two-year warranty service.