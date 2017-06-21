Costco vs BJ's Membership Comparison: Which Warehouse Club Is Better?

Given the high cost of living these days, a lot of consumers are now seeing the value in purchasing goods in bulk in order to keep daily expenses to a minimum. As such, trips to warehouse clubs like Costco and BJ's are becoming the new norm for average consumers. For those who have yet to jump on the bandwagon, here is a guide to determine which retailer will give them their money's worth.

Reuters/Mike BlakeCostco has more locations across the United States compared to BJ's.

Despite the many other benefits that a membership to either Costco of BJ's can give to consumers, the most important factor in determining this is whether there is a branch near them. After all, a visit to a particular warehouse club could become moot if the gas used to get there will cost as much as the savings earned.

According to Costco, there are 510 locations spread across the United States and Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, BJ's has about 210 branches that cover the 14 states on the East Coast — from Maine to Florida — as well as the state of Ohio.

As such, for consumers outside the East Coast, the default winner in this battle is Costco. Meanwhile, for those who have both Costco and BJ's near them, a more in-depth comparison is needed.

In terms of upfront costs, a BJ's Inner Circle Membership will cost $50 a year. This includes a second card for a household member for free and succeeding accounts will be priced at $30 each. BJ's also has a second membership option, Perks Rewards, with a $100 membership fee. This gives customers all the benefits of an Inner Circle member plus a 2 percent rebate. Both membership options have a 100 percent money back guarantee.

As for Costco, Gold Star and Business customers will incur a $60 annual membership fee. Both options include one free household card and are valid at all locations worldwide. The latter is for members who purchase for resale. Meanwhile, an Executive Membership at Costco, priced at $120, not only includes one free household card and validity to all locations, it also gives its members an annual 2 percent reward on certain goods. They have additional benefits and greater discounts as well.

The next aspect to consider is the availability and pricing of common household goods. Which wholesale club will have the most items as well as the lower prices? Moreover, can these goods be returned if customers are not satisfied?

According to Insider Monkey, Costco sells around 4,000 items while BJ's keeps about 7,200 items in stock. However, the former has a policy for free returns and exchanges while the latter does not.

Given all these different aspects, ultimately, the decision on which warehouse club to join will depend on the needs and preferences of each customer.